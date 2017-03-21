Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all know family dynamics can be a complicated business and the fourth episode of Secret Life of the Zoo proved this equally applies in the animal kingdom.

Sibling jealousy, the shirking of parental responsibilities and generational tensions all featured in Tuesday night's instalment of the Channel 4 documentary which goes behind the scenes at Chester Zoo.

The arrival of a new bundle of joy is always an exciting time and the Hi Way family of Asian elephants are no exception.

The audience got to follow mum-to-be Sundara's pregnancy and labour thanks to the Secret Life hidden cameras which capture the special moments in the zoo residents' lives that we don't normally get to see.

After a heart-stopping few minutes before baby Indali took her first breath, the 'pretty little thing' was soon being fussed over by the adult females in her close-knit herd and getting the hang of her long trunk.

Older half-sister Nandita, who was used to being the centre of attention, wasn't as enamoured with the new addition though.

There were a couple of amusing scenes where Nandita kicked her sibling and even tried to shove her over, but as her hostility escalated the herd formed a protective circle around Indali in a formidable display which proved just how tight their family ties are.

Happily, Nandita soon got the message and became fascinated, rather than feeling replaced, by her little sister.

Elsewhere, bush dog Franco struggled to cope with the consequences of playing the field, having fathered two litters in close succession with two sisters.

(Photo: Steve Rawlins)

The responsibilities of being a dad of 10 adorable pups led him to go AWOL for a few days.

But it seems his time away worked wonders, as he returned a model father.

Viewers have gone wild for the heartwarming show, which is now in its third series.

The next episode will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday, March 28.