Rehearsals are reaching the final stages for The Lost Boy, the latest production from Theatre in the Quarter which opens in Chester later this week.

The cast and crew are looking forward to unveiling the show to the public for the first time at St Mary’s Creative Space on April 21. The play can then be seen at the venue until May 7.

(Photo: Neil Kendall)

The Lost Boy has been written by playwright Stephanie Dale, writer of the highly-acclaimed 2013 production of the Chester Mystery Plays, and is directed by Kate McGregor – whose recent work includes Moira Buffini’s critically acclaimed Gabrielle, starring Paul McGann.

The play is a groundbreaking project that addresses the changing communities of Britain, and how our society is adapting.

(Photo: Neil Kendall)

Theatre in the Quarter have just released new images of the cast and director Kate McGregor at work during rehearsals.

The project has been in development for over a year and has involved consultation with young people across Chester and Manchester who have shared their varied views and opinions on asylum seekers and refugees.

(Photo: Neil Kendall)

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/creativemarys or calling 07854 550549. Visit the Theatre in the Quarter’s Facebook page or go to www.theatreinthequarter.co.uk