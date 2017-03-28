Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket giant Tesco is unlocking all its shopping trolleys after failing to update them in time for the launch of the 12-sided £1 coin.

The new coin enters circulation today (March 28) and will replace the old pound, which will be phased out in the next six months.

Trolleys, amusement arcade machines, car parking meters and vending machines have had to be converted to accept the new pound, but Britain's biggest grocer Tesco has revealed its conversion work has not been completed on time.

So trolleys across 2,500 stores will have their locking systems disabled until they are adapted, our sister paper the Daily Post reports.

Chester is home to two Tesco stores on Sealand Road and Frodsham Street.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: "We’re replacing the locks on our trolleys to accept old and new pound coins as well as existing trolley tokens.

"As an interim measure we will unlock trolleys while this process is completed and we will continue to have colleagues on hand to attend trolleys in our stores, so our customers aren’t affected by the changes."

Other supermarket groups including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl have said their trolleys had been fully converted.

