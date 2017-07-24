Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to catch vandals targeting the home and car of an Ellesmere Port family whose members include a terminally ill mother and her disabled son.

Natasha Burke, 25, who is registered blind, disabled and has a terminal condition, relies on the mobility car for hospital visits to Oswestry, Manchester, Liverpool and Clatterbridge.

Her three-year-old son Alfie is also disabled and has to go to hospital on a monthly basis.

Yet callous vandals do not seem care that they are making life even more tough for the family whose property has been repeatedly damaged since early May 2017, with the severity increasing over time. This culminated in acid being poured over their car, tyres being slashed and scratches all over the bodywork. The car now needs a complete respray.

Natasha’s husband James said: “My wife and son are both disabled. My son struggles to sleep at night and has to have medication to help him but if the car alarm goes off or there is banging on the window or door or smashing of the window, it wakes him up. He’s up all night then and we can’t give him any more medication, so he misses school the next day as a result.

“Both my wife and son have to go to hospital in Manchester once a month and my wife has to go to Oswestry and Clatterbridge. We need the car, Manchester is 40 miles away, we’ll struggle if we have it taken off us.

“It’s costing us money because we have to claim for the damage, which means paying the excess. It’s a big hit on us.”

The incidents appear to be unprovoked and the family are at a loss as to why anyone would want to do them harm.

Sgt Martin Campbell of Cheshire Police said: “Although the car which was damaged has been sanded down, the corrosive material is such that the metal continues to degrade and can’t be resprayed at this time. A rental car was provided but this continues to be damaged which has resulted in them being at risk of having their mobility car taken off them. This will massively impact on the family as they won’t be able to travel to their hospital appointments.

“I would appeal to the conscience of those who know the people responsible to contact police so that we can find the offenders and make this stop. It beggars belief that someone would target such a vulnerable family who are trying to get on with their lives as best they can despite the devastating challenges life is throwing at them.

"If you know something that could help us with our investigation, please contact police and tell them what you know so that we can find those responsible for this incomprehensible and sickening vendetta.”

In the early hours of this morning (24 July,) the family were again targeted when thieves attempted to break into the garage.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1086 of July 13. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.