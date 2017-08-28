Holiday-makers travelling back to Chester from the North Wales coast will face heavy traffic delays following a caravan crash on the A55 this afternoon (Monday, August 28).

One lane has been closed at Junction 33 Northop and traffic is at a standstill for around 10 miles, according to our sister paper The Daily Post .

Traffic heading towards Chester is extremely slow on both sides of the A55 following the incident, which happened around 2pm.

Police, ambulance and highways officers are in attendance.

Read More

Top news stories