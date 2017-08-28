The video will start in 8 Cancel

Holiday-makers travelling back to Chester from the North Wales coast will face heavy traffic delays following a caravan crash on the A55 this afternoon (Monday, August 28).

One lane has been closed at Junction 33 Northop and traffic is at a standstill for around 10 miles, according to our sister paper The Daily Post .

Traffic heading towards Chester is extremely slow on both sides of the A55 following the incident, which happened around 2pm.

Police, ambulance and highways officers are in attendance.