Holiday-makers travelling back to Chester from the North Wales coast will face heavy traffic delays following a caravan crash on the A55 this afternoon (Monday, August 28).
One lane has been closed at Junction 33 Northop and traffic is at a standstill for around 10 miles, according to our sister paper The Daily Post .
Traffic heading towards Chester is extremely slow on both sides of the A55 following the incident, which happened around 2pm.
Police, ambulance and highways officers are in attendance.