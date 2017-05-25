The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get out your sun cream because Chester is set to be hotter than Barcelona tomorrow (Friday).

The Bank Holiday weekend gets off to a sweltering start when, much like today, temperatures will soar for most of the day at a maximum of 28 degrees, according to the Met Office.

However a small cloud will develop late in the day and although Saturday will start warm and dry, thundery showers could arrive soon after.

Both Sunday and Monday will be less warm and though there will occasionally be sunny spells, it's also probable that we can expect rain on Bank Holiday Monday.