Police have descended on Ellesmere Port today (Thursday, March 9) after reports of an early hours assault which left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries.

Five male teenagers have been arrested and are helping police with their enquiries.

Officers were called to Kingsley Road shortly before 4am following reports of an assault.

Paramedics and police attended where they found a 16-year-old with serious injuries. He was taken to Countess Of Chester Hospital.



Five males, two aged 15, two aged 17 and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are currently helping officers with their enquiries.

Ellesmere Port Police have tweeted that Cromwell Road, near Holly Road, is closed for the time being. A reader has also sent a picture showing Cambridge Road is also blocked by police.

House-to-house and forensic enquiries have been carried out relating to 'a number of crime scenes'.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said in a statement: "Officers were called shortly before 4am to reports of an assault in Ellesmere Port.

"Ambulance and police attended and found a 16-year-old with serious injuries. He was taken to Countess Of Chester Hospital.



"Five males, two aged 15, two aged 17 and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are currently helping officers with their enquiries."