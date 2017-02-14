Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager suffered ‘several puncture wounds’ after being stabbed in Ellesmere Port.

The 19-year-old man remains in the Countess of Chester Hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Cheshire Police were called to the scene in Camden Road at about 8am on Tuesday (February 14).

Detective Inspector Chris Williams said: “The investigation is in the very early stages but I would like to reassure people that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

“I urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnessed anything suspicious to call 101.

“If anyone has any concerns they are urged to speak to a local officer.”

Reports on social media said there was a heavy police presence around Luton Park, which lies close to The Acorns Primary School and West Cheshire College.

Cordons are currently in place on Camden Road and Luton Road Park.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 129 of February 14.