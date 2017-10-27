Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has sadly died after being struck by a train in Chester on Wednesday evening (October 25).

British Transport Police (BTP) officers and paramedics were called to the scene near Walls Avenue at around 9.55pm.

A BTP spokesperson said: "The 17-year-old boy was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he sadly died yesterday afternoon (Thursday)."

He has been named locally as Jordan Avery, a student at Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School in Boughton .

His next of kin has been informed.

Jordan’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Cheshire Coroner.