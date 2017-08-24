Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man following a serious assault in a Northwich park.

A 17-year-old male suffered a broken jaw after he was allegedly punched in the face in a park in the Greenbank area of the town, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Cheshire Police say the incident began about 9.30pm on Sunday (July 16) as the victim and two friends were walking home from Hunts Lock towards Greenbank.

An 18-year-old man from Winsford was later arrested and has now been charged with grievous bodily harm without intent.

Philip John Hunter, of Cartmel Close, Winsford, has since been released on bail but is due to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 27.