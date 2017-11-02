Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a brutal attack in Ellesmere Port yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, November 1) have made an arrest.

The 31-year-old victim was walking along Princes Road near Hampton Gardens shortly before 1pm when he was set upon by two males on push bikes.

Police believe the pair were armed with metal bars and that the attack may have been racially motivated.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his leg and had to be taken to hospital.

Now a spokeswoman for Cheshire police has revealed that a 19-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated assault.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and renewing their appeal for information about the incident, which shut Princes Road in both directions for a number of hours.

In an earlier statement, Inspector Ian Stead from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit said: “This is a serious assault and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people. The victim has sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack.

“We are currently working hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, although early indications suggest that the attack may have been racially motivated.

“As part of our enquiries I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that they have any information in relation to the incident. I’d particularly like to hear from a woman who was seen driving a canary yellow Vauxhall Corsa through the area at the time of the incident, as I believe that she may hold vital information.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 391 of 1/11/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.