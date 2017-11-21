Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teacher jailed for molesting a pupil on a school trip in the 1980s has failed in a bid to clear his name.

Andrew Roger Allen took the boy, aged under 12 at the time, into a toilet cubicle and rubbed talcum powder on his naked bottom before getting into his bed.

The incident happened when Allen was a teacher at a primary school in Chester and was on a school field trip with a group of pupils.

When he returned home from the trip, the boy told his parents Allen had slept in his bed and they complained to the school, but no report was made to police.

Allen’s teaching career came to an end in the late 1980s, after he moved to another school and was accused of getting into bed with a number of young boys.

He admitted three counts of indecent assault and was jailed for six months.

It was only when police began investigating other allegations against Allen from boys at the first school - of which he was cleared - that the victim revealed what had happened to him on the school trip.

Allen, 71, of Rushden in Northants, was locked up for three years at Chester Crown Court in July after being found guilty of indecent assault.

He challenged his conviction at the Court of Appeal, in London, with his lawyers arguing it was “unsafe”.

But his appeal was rejected by senior judges, who said the jury was entitled to believe the evidence against him.

Lord Justice Hickinbottom, sitting with Mrs Justice O’Farrell and Sir John Royce, said: “Despite the imperfections in the evidence, the victim gave a clear account that Allen had taken him into a toilet cubicle at night and rubbed talc into his bare bottom.

“The jurors were entitled to convict Allen on the evidence before them.

“Having considered each of the grounds of appeal, it is our firm view that the conviction is unarguably safe.”

The judges also dismissed an appeal by Allen against his sentence, saying three years was “not excessive” for his crime - despite his wife being in poor health.