Tattenhall runner Martin Durrant recently competed in the ITU World Standard Distance Duathlon Championships in Penticton, British Columbia.
Weather conditions were quite warm even for a 7.30am start, but cooled later in the race, as the partial solar eclipse maximised towards 10.30am.
The event comprised a 10k run on closed roads around the town, followed by a 40k cycle alongside Lake Okanagan, before a final 5k run to the finish. Despite a heavy cold, and only two days to acclimatise, Martin finished in 22nd place in his 60-64 age group, out of 37 competitors, in a time of 2h 33mins.
Martin, a GP at Kelsall Medical Centre for almost 30 years until his retirement in 2014 said: “It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to represent one’s country, and I hope to continue by qualifying for next year’s championships in Ibiza and Denmark.”