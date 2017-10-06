Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tattenhall runner Martin Durrant recently competed in the ITU World Standard Distance Duathlon Championships in Penticton, British Columbia.

Weather conditions were quite warm even for a 7.30am start, but cooled later in the race, as the partial solar eclipse maximised towards 10.30am.

The event comprised a 10k run on closed roads around the town, followed by a 40k cycle alongside Lake Okanagan, before a final 5k run to the finish. Despite a heavy cold, and only two days to acclimatise, Martin finished in 22nd place in his 60-64 age group, out of 37 competitors, in a time of 2h 33mins.

Martin, a GP at Kelsall Medical Centre for almost 30 years until his retirement in 2014 said: “It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to represent one’s country, and I hope to continue by qualifying for next year’s championships in Ibiza and Denmark.”