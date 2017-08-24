Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five affordable ‘shared ownership’ apartments are for sale at the new Cheshire Retirement Village near Tattenhall.

The homes are part of the first phase of the Frog Lane development, featuring a total of 48 flats for the over 65s, delivered by Bolesworth Estate in partnership with developers Inspired Tattenhall.

Now Bolesworth Estate is offering five affordable ‘shared ownership’ dwellings for sale.

Open to those with a local connection, either living locally or with family in the area, the scheme provides the opportunity to save 25% on the purchase price, meaning prospective residents buy a 75% stake in the property.

The village development will offer facilities including a spa and wellness centre, village bistro and shop.

Nina Barbour, managing director of the Bolesworth Estate, said: “Bolesworth has always been a key stakeholder in the local area and proud to play an active part in the Tattenhall community. Inspired Tattenhall is an exceptional development that provides residents with the comfort and security that many crave in later life.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to local residents who wish to buy an apartment on this beautiful site.”

For more information and current availability on the Inspired Tattenhall shared ownership dwellings, contact: 01829 289 124 or visit the website by clicking on this link.