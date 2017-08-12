Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brands Solution has moved into new purpose built headquarters in Worley Court in Tattenhall following an expansion.

As a leading UK wholesale and export company, Brands Solution has, over the past six months, spearheaded a recruitment drive to take on five additional team members to complement and support the growing business.

The new head office, designed and built over two floors, features a fully equipped indoor gym, a breakout area including a communal games area and even a hobbit hole inside a ‘tree’.

In addition to the move, Brands Solution has launched a new website following a rebrand in order to align with the recent developments within the company.

In 2008, Guy Fennell launched Brands Solution with just two team members. In 2017, this has increased to nearly 20 and the company now has offices across the UK and Europe.

Guy said: “We’re very excited to announce the website relaunch and move into our new headquarters in Worley Court.

“Our new office environment will help us to build upon our successes to date and to grow our workforce even further over the coming years.”

The previous headquarters at Dragon Hall, Tattenhall were quickly outgrown and the transition to the new contemporary headquarters took place in June.

He added: “Our plan was to create an open-plan office environment to facilitate cross-functional communications but to also create a relaxed, inspirational atmosphere for the team. We’re very much a work hard, play hard team.”

