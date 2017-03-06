Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The son of a cancer survivor is preparing to start his 2,300-mile bike ride across Europe to raise money for local cancer research projects.

Joe Jord of Tattenhall will begin the two-week long challenge, which will see him cycle through five countries, on Monday, March 27.

Starting in Hull, the 50-year-old will take the ferry to Rotterdam, where he will get on his bike and begin his ride through the Netherlands, before crossing into Germany, Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

He will then head back to Rotterdam via east Germany and its Hartz Mountains.

Joe has been inspired to take on the challenge after his mother Tricia Jacks was diagnosed with bowel cancer five years ago, aged just 79.

After undergoing treatment and surgery to remove half of her bowel, Tricia has now made a full recovery.

Joe wants to raise £5,000 for charity North West Cancer Research in the hopes of helping more people survive cancer.

He said: “It’s the worst feeling in the world watching someone you love go through the experience of cancer. My mum was incredibly brave throughout it all and fortunately her treatment worked and she is still with us today.

“Mum is one of the lucky ones. Last year one of my good friends Geoff Price lost his short battle with cancer. His pancreatic cancer was diagnosed too late and from what I understand this can be an incredibly difficult cancer to treat. He was just 79 and his loss has been incredibly sad for us all.

“I want to raise money for North West Cancer Research, as it supports life-saving research here in the North West - research which could help more people like my mum survive cancer.

“I’m hoping to raise around £5,000 through donations. I’ve set up a Just Giving page and people have been incredibly generous so far.

“Although I’ve been training hard this will not be an easy task, as I’ll be cycling constantly for a fortnight.

“But no matter how much pain I’ll be in, it’s nothing compared to what people with cancer go through and nothing compared to the pain of losing someone to this horrible disease.”

A keen cyclist, Joe has been cycling an average of 620 miles a month in preparation for the trip and has had encouragement from his friends at the Chester Road Club.

Under Audax UK regulation – the UK’s Long Distance Cycling Association – and with a minimum average distance per day of 125 miles per day, Joe will ride the whole journey solo and unsupported.

Sara Cooper, from North West Cancer Research, said: “This is a tough fundraising challenge and we wish Joe the best of luck. As a charity we rely on the support of our fundraisers, whose efforts are vital in allowing to fund life-saving cancer research.”

North West Cancer Research is the biggest independent funder of cancer research in the North West and funds projects based at the University of Liverpool, Lancaster University and Bangor University.

The charity has committed to fund more than £13milllion worth of cancer research over the next five years.

To make a donation to Joe’s fundraising challenge go to his Just Giving page at https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JJcyclingholidays.