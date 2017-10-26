Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community groups in Tattenhall are celebrating after Redrow Homes announced the successful applicants to its community fund.

Redrow set up the community fund of £5,000 at the end of the summer and invited local causes to apply for a proportion of the funds.

After a fantastic response, the housebuilder has chosen the causes they would like to support and is linking up with 10 local community groups.

The beneficiaries, and how they will be spending the funds, are:

2nd Tattenhall Rainbows – items for engineering challenge

Tattenhall Bowling Club – contribution to outdoor boards and path

Tattenhall Tennis Club – new benches and gazebo

Tattenhall Heritage Trail – funding of new leaflet

Tattenhall Bridge Club – funding of advertising campaign to attract new members

Tattenhall Junior FC – new tops

Tattenhall Community Association – catering supplies

Tattenhall Park Primary Out of School Club – new table games

Tattenhall Park Primary School Council – planters and raised beds

Tattenhall Cricket Club – new caps and shirts.

Redrow is currently building a collection of three, four and five-bedroom homes at Meadow Brook in Tattenhall following the success of its Chestnut Grange venture in the village.

Jason Newton, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), said: “We were thrilled by the reaction to the community fund and the variety of causes and ideas that came forward.

“It was incredibly hard to make a decision as to who we should support but 10 causes were chosen and we can’t wait to see the impact the donations make on the local community.”

Louise Gibson, who applied on behalf of the Rainbows group which, along with the funds for their engineering badges, will also be treated to a special visit to Redrow’s site, said: “We’re really grateful for the funds and time Redrow has donated to our group, it will make a huge difference and will hopefully spark an interest in engineering, science or construction.

“The girls in the group range from five to seven-years-old and we are always trying to find unusual and new experiences so they are very lucky to be able to get this opportunity from Redrow. They are really excited about seeing the badge put into action and learning how science and engineering can be used in housebuilding.”