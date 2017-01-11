Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food and drink lovers have eight weeks to cast their votes for their favourite hospitality hot spot.

This year’s Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards is officially under way and nominations are being accepted in all categories.

Prizes for best pub, bar, large restaurant, sandwich shop and deli are just some of those that are up for grabs.

Taste Cheshire general manager Lisa Edwards said the award programme, which is now in its 18th year, is a benchmark of quality across Cheshire:

“The eating and drinking scene across the county is so vibrant right now and we believe these awards show the incredibly high standard on offer.”

Lisa believes that the programme will help Cheshire to retain the title of ‘The County of Food and Drink’.

She added: “No other county has an awards voted for by so many people and Cheshire is fast becoming the hospitality county of the UK.

“We at Taste Cheshire are proud to be able to shout about our venues and to honour those at the pinnacle of their profession.”

Last year more than 30,000 people cast their votes and as a result organisers have extended the nomination period by two weeks.

On March 10 Taste Cheshire will name the four or five selected nominees in each category who will then be mystery dined by a panel of industry judges.

The judges will fill in a report on each venue and the 2017 winners will be crowned at a glittering dinner at Chester Racecourse in April.

“This is the one night of the year the hospitality industry, collectively lets its hair down and it is always one of the feature nights of the calendar,” Lisa said.

Voters can make their selection at the voting page HERE. Just one voting form will be accepted from each computer.