A ‘much prized’ young woodland in Tarvin has received a coveted national award for its outstanding benefits to the community.

The picturesque five hectare site was just one of 15 green areas across the country to be given a Special Award for Innovation from the Green Flag Award Scheme last year.

The award recognises and rewards green spaces and parks that are seen as ‘inspirational in their commitment to continuous improvement’.

Dr Stuart Exell, chairman of the Tarvin Community Woodland Trust, said: “This award recognises the support the Tarvin community has given to the trust in developing and expanding its much prized and used green space facility.

“It clearly demonstrates how much can be achieved locally given the will, hard work and generosity of community members.”

Tarvin Community Woodland is a stunning grassy area dotted with English oak, ash, sycamore and field maple trees, and boasts more than 40 species of wildflower.

As well as wooded areas the landscape features open grassland and sown wildflower meadows, and is home to dozens of feeding and nesting birds.

Residents can enjoy walks of about 2km through the woodland with links from the A54 by-pass to Austins Hill along with access to Tarvin Primary School.

The land was originally used as a noise barrier when the A51 Tarvin Bypass was constructed in the 1980s.

But in 1997 parish councillor Jim Grogan persuaded the Highways Agency to allow its use for the community.

In 2015, after ownership of the land was transferred to the local highway authority, Cheshire West and Chester Council sold the land to the woodland trust.

Meanwhile housing developer Taylor Wimpey and council planners joined forces to create a woodland extension to enhance the site.

The extension was also sold to the trust, a registered charity, so that the whole woodland area could be owned and managed by the community.

It was this transfer of land ownership and extension to the facility that the Green Flag Award Scheme recognised as a special innovation.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award Scheme manager, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Tarvin Community Woodland, a worthy winner of the award.

“Research has proved that quality parks and green spaces play a vital role within their local communities. Tarvin Community Woodland is a perfect example of this.”

For more information on the woodland and to find out about events visit HERE.