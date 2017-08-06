Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tarvin Community Woodland is flying the flag as one of the UK’s very best green spaces.

The woodland near Chester has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best in the world.

The green space is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces to receive a prestigious Green Flag or Green Flag Community Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Tarvin Community Woodland is owned by the community and extends for about 1.5 km along the A51, Tarvin south-western bypass. It was unique as the first example of using Highways Agency land that had been created as a noise barrier for community benefit and has recently been extended by a woodland strip that was created in conjunction with local planners and Taylor Wimpey when a new housing estate was built.

It is funded by an annual grant from Tarvin Parish Council and its own fundraising activities.

Chairman Stuart Exell said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the eighth year. As well as verifying that we are doing the correct things well, we are grateful for the Green Flag guidance on what could be done to improve further Tarvin Woodland and for their suggested new initiatives for us to consider when planning for next year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Tarvin Community Woodland to such a high standard.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”