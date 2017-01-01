Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village pre-school has officially opened a new ‘mud kitchen’ with help from a foundation set up to honour the memory of a young man who died in a road accident.

Tarvin Pre-School and Day Nursery named the facility George’s Mud Kitchen after it was funded by a donation from the George Heath Foundation, set up following the death in March of 20-year-old George Heath passed away following a collision with a lorry on the A49 at Tarporley.

His mother Gaynor Heath cut the ribbon and shared a few words saying: “George would have really approved of this development for the children as he was never happier than when playing in mud and getting really dirty.”

Lyn Jackson, nursery manager, said: “We are passionate about children enjoying the outdoors and developing their learning using natural resources. Donations such as this allow us to purchase those “extra special items” and we are very grateful to the Foundation. George attended the nursery when younger and later the primary school.”

Thanks also go to AK Property and Landscaping who put up the picket fence at cost price, to Liz’s Cake Creations for making the celebration cake, to Nicky from Creating Names for the name plaque, to Luke Butterworth, Regan Williams and the staff and children of the nursery who all helped with clearing the area, to Dave Turner the school caretaker for his help and to the primary school for their support in allowing the nursery to develop an area of their woods.