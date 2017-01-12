Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been lodged for up to 65 homes in the village of Tarvin about 10 miles east of Chester.

Congleton-based Gladman Developments Ltd have lodged outline plans with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) for a scheme on farmland at the eastern edge of the village off Church Street.

The site would feature a range of two-five bed homes including terraced dwellings, townhouses, semi-detached and detached units which are said to ‘broadly relate to the range of housing’ already found in the local area.

There would be up to 30% so-called affordable housing.

Facilities would include a skateboard facility, community car park, all-weather sports pitch and community building with changing facilities plus landscaping, planting and informal public open space. Both vehicular access points would be from Church Street.

The vision for the development is outlined in a document accompanying the planning application, which states: “To deliver a high quality, attractive and sustainable development as part of the existing Tarvin community. Connections for pedestrians and cyclists will be provided and improved to encourage sustainable living.

“New homes will be created within an attractive green setting; providing public open space and new community facilities and the creation of new habitats.

“The new development will be designed to reflect and enhance local character.”

The application is supported by a heritage statement which claims the proposed development will not have an adverse impact on the nearby St Andrew’s Church or any other listed building.

CWaC is inviting comments on the plans as part of an ongoing consultation which ends on Thursday, January 26, although comments are usually accepted up until the day before the determination of the plan.

Tarvin is no stranger to new housing.

In March 2012, CWaC planning committee unanimously granted outline planning consent for Taylor Wimpey to build 130 homes off Tarporley Road, which is now built and being marketed as Saxon Heath.