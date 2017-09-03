Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A solicitors firm has donated £5,000 to Tarporley War Memorial Hospital in recognition of its charity status.

Senior partner Charles Barlow and partner Graham Gigg from Butcher & Barlow were given a guided tour of the facilities by hospital director Karin Daelemans and fundraising co-ordinator Karen Urmston.

The tour took in the newly refurbished side rooms and day room.

When asked why Butcher & Barlow had decided to choose the hospital over other charities in the area, Charles explained: “Tarporley War Memorial Hospital is a local hospital to me and one that I have first-hand knowledge of the excellent services provided to myself and members of my family.

“I am very pleased to be able to assist with the charity’s fundraising efforts.”

Fundraising co-ordinator Karen Urmston thanked Butcher & Barlow, saying: “We are so thrilled that a company as established as Butcher & Barlow have chosen to donate such a generous amount to us. We cannot stress enough how heavily we rely on donations to fund the hospital and support from businesses is vital.

“We would like to thank both Charles Barlow and Graham Gigg for visiting the hospital, their support is hugely appreciated by all.”

For more information on how to donate to the hospital or for ways in which your business can get involved, please contact Karen Urmston at fundraising@tarporleyhospital.co.uk.