A luxury footwear boutique, which opened on Tarporley High Street in September last year, has reported a strong first three months of trading.

Hoity Toity stocks a selected range of handpicked designer shoe brands from the likes of Rachel Zoe, Stuart Weitzman, Nicholas Kirkwood, Rupert Sanderson and Emma Hope.

According to owners Tiffany Thomas and Steve Cartwright sales have exceeded expectations with many brands selling out and having to be reordered before Christmas.

Tiffany said: “We would like to thank all our wonderful customers and the village of Tarporley for making us feel so welcome. We are delighted with how sales have been since we opened last September and are looking forward to our new Spring/ Summer collection arriving mid February which has some wonderful styles that we think will be a big hit with our customers.”

To complement the shoe collection Hoity Toity also stocks The Soho Furrier who create responsibly sourced luxury real fur clothing and accessories.