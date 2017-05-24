Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vigil was held in Tarporley to remember the victims of the Manchester bomb blast on Tuesday night (May 23).

Twenty-two people were killed and 119 were injured in the horrific terror attack after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

About 50 people turned out to pay their respects to everyone affected by lighting candles in the heart of the village.

(Photo: UGC)

Organiser Alex Cefai said: “I arranged a candle-lit vigil to remember the people who lost their lives in Manchester.

“It was very moving and many were moved to tears. Thank you to all that came and lit a candle.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathies to all involved.”

Vigils have been held all over the country in the wake of the atrocity.

One will be held in the Civic Square in Ellesmere Port at 6.30pm on Wednesday.