Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bunting is out in the High Street as the village of Tarporley gears up for arguably its biggest event of the year.

The annual Tarporley Carnival, organised by the Rotary Club of Tarporley, is always an occasion to remember for the community and it is due to take place on Saturday (July 8).

The festivities get under way with a parade along the High Street starting at 1.30pm before the grand opening of the carnival itself in the community centre at 1.25pm.

There is a whole host of activities to look forward to including Xtreme Stunt Team, working sheepdogs, Punch and Judy, Decibellas Ladies Choir, refreshments and lots more.

Admission is £2.50 per adult, while children under 16 are admitted free. All profits will be donated to local charities.