On the 40th anniversary of Red Rum’s third victory at Aintree, Beryl McCain, wife of the late legendary horse trainer, Ginger McCain, was at Tarporley War Memorial Hospital for the first Grand National Sweepstake to raise much needed funds.

After much anticipation, The Lucky 40 as they are called, were drawn at the hospital reception.

Tarporley Hospital’s fundraising co-ordinator Karen Urmston said: “We were thrilled that Beryl McCain gave up her time freely to draw the first ever annual sweepstake. The hospital relies on the full support of our community.”

Mrs McCain, who was thrilled to meet some of the hospital team, was asked how she got involved with the draw and explained: “I was approached by hospital fundraiser Brian Byrne and I do think that the hospital does a very good job. I was quite surprised to learn it is mostly self-funded and I’m very happy to support it.”

Tarporley War Memorial Hospital has been the heart of the community for nearly 100 years and is a charity run hospital, with both inpatient and outpatient facilities, and isn’t part of the NHS.

Every year, they have to raise 70% of the funds needed to continue providing its support to the local community.

