Tarporley High School and Sixth Form College pupils have decorated a series of Remembrance Day crosses bearing the names of local fallen heroes.

Working in partnership with The Royal British Legion, the UK’s leading Armed Forces charity, students from Years 8, 9, 10 and 12 researched poignant images and set about designing beautifully decorated crosses that celebrated those who fought for peace.

Head of art at the school James Bowland said: “It is wonderful opportunity for our pupils to give back to the local community and recognise the crucial role art can play in today’s society.

“I’m incredibly proud of the time and effort our young learners have invested in this activity and hope this continues to fuel their creative journey.”