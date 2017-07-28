Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity golf day put on by Chester law firm Aaron and Partners LLP and featuring some of the North West’s biggest businesses has raised £8,000 for the Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

More than 70 players gave donations to take part in the special event at Portal Golf Club, near Tarporley, taking to the site’s pristine championship course in teams of four.

Prizes were handed out for the best performing teams and the players were treated to a display from golf trick shot expert Jeremy Dale - before attentions turned to a silent auction designed to help boost the charity fundraising total.

The event was arranged by Aaron and Partners’ dispute resolution and insolvency senior associate David Mann and sponsored by the Mitchell Group car dealership, which offered a brand new Lexus car as a prize for a hole in one.

David said the firm had a special reason to help the Alder Hey Children’s Charity, which raises money to support Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“Alder Hey is a charity close to our hearts here at Aaron and Partners as a number of our colleagues and their families have been helped greatly by their work over the years,” he said.

“It was a fantastic day and we are grateful for the generous support from some of the most significant businesses in the North West. A special thanks goes to Mitchell Group for agreeing to be the main sponsor.

“Unfortunately, no-one was able to get a hole in one to win a brand new Lexus but we still managed to raise a huge amount of money for an excellent cause.”

Fundraising manager at Alder Hey Children’s Charity Helen Hughes said: “Alder Hey Children’s Charity is incredibly proud of the strong relationship we have built up with Aaron and Partners.

“We were honoured to be chosen to benefit from what was a fantastic event and the money raised will make a huge difference to the young patients treated here at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”