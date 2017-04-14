Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Richard Pover, who died of cancer aged 21 in 2013, held a second charity curry night at the Red Fox restaurant near Tarporley, as a fundraiser for the scholarship they are aiming to set up at the University of Sheffield in Richard’s memory.

Richard was a student of mechanical engineering at the Sheffield university.

It was a lovely but rather hectic buffet evening with roughly 100 people attending, which was more than expected, leaving the restaurant completely full.

Richard’s mum Anne said: “It really was a lovely, sociable evening and Richard would have been very impressed to know that with the raffle, money from the curry and donations from those who didn’t come, we have raised a fantastic £1200, which is absolutely brilliant and I have had nothing but positive feedback from those who came.

“Our thanks, of course, also go to Red Fox manager Kismet Maia and his staff who were most helpful, accommodating and unflappable throughout such a busy evening.

“We are as always deeply touched by the support we receive in our quest to set up the scholarship at Sheffield University and keep Richard’s memory alive and I am also very grateful and surprised by the generosity of a whole host of businesses who gave raffle prizes.

“A fantastic Tarporley team effort all round I think. Many thanks once again to you all.”

The Richard Pover Outstanding Contribution Award will be given annually to an outstanding mechanical engineering student at the University of Sheffield, who has not only excelled academically but who has made an extra contribution to the department.

It is hoped that recipients will make a career in engineering and help to make the world a better place for us all.

The family are hoping to raise £40,000 to fund an annual award of £1,200 from the interest on the lump sum.

Contributions to this award can be made at www.justgiving.com/rememberingrichardpover.