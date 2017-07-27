Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A photographic drone pilot from Tarporley has contributed to soon to be released film Edie.

It stars Sheila Hancock and Kevin Guthrie and is set in Lochinver in the Scottish Highlands.

Alistair Miller, aged 20, provided breathtaking footage shot among the mountain range and was on location for four weeks.

His work necessitated precarious climbs and battling with extreme weather conditions to produce the footage required by the film’s director, Simon Hunter. Alistair’s footage features throughout the film.

The film chronicles the story of a gruff 83-year-old, Edie, who leaves her retirement home to set off to try and capture a little of the magic she experienced as a young girl by taking on the daunting task of climbing Suilven Mountain.

The story is a tale of triumph over adversity as Edie embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Speaking about his involvement in the film, Alistair said: “While working in a ski resort, after finishing school, I was introduced to a friend’s dad, Mark Stothert, who is the producer of the film. Mark then put forward details of my drone experience to the crew and I got a call to say the job was mine.

“I feel so lucky to have been involved with a film of this quality and prestige, and to work with an accomplished director like Simon Hunter. It was a very special experience which allowed me to really test my drone piloting skills and also to focus on producing the stunning and creative footage the film required.

“The biggest challenge of working on a film set was working under pressure with a distinguished director looking over my shoulder making sure I was achieving the right shots for the film. Seeing the finished product, knowing I had been part of such an incredible production, was amazing.

“As well as being required to deliver to a tight and exacting schedule, it also gave me an excellent insight into the intricacies of film making and the patience and skills required by the crew to make a film. I also had the opportunity to witness the tenacity and determination of actress Sheila Hancock to actually climb the mountain, while delivering an emotional performance.

“I was invited, with my Dad, to the first screening of the film in London and I felt immensely proud to see my footage in the completed film.”

The film was selected to be screened at the prestigious Edinburgh Film Festival held at the end of June.

Simon said: “I am just so pleased for everyone. It’s well deserved for the crew and particularly Sheila Hancock and Kevin Guthrie who gave so much. I really hope everyone can appreciate the Herculean lengths Sheila went to for us, not just a subtle, beautiful and tender performance, but physically, day-in day-out. I’m not sure I’ll ever see that again in my lifetime. It was amazing to witness.”

Alistair trained as a drone pilot after finishing school and, away from the film set, works with a number of commercial and individual clients.

His assignments have included construction, agricultural and motor industry projects to showcase businesses from the sky; and even producing a birthday film incorporating his client’s favourite places from the air.

The trailer for the film and a number of Alistair’s projects can be viewed at thedronewizards.com.