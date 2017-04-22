Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children and staff at Tarporley CE Primary school were paid a special visit from Boris the Robot and the creator of HEARTSMART Dave Hill to introduce a new whole school approach for building resilience and self-esteem.

HEARTSMART is a primary school resource which aims to enable children to adopt a growth mindset whilst maintaining a healthy emotional epicentre.

Dave explained: “The life of our heart affects the whole of our life. What’s in our heart will always be played out. What we put into our hearts will affect what we put our hearts into.

“Our lives will be greater or worse, more courageous or more fearful by what’s in our heart.

“Therefore, learning about how to lead our heart, when to lead from our heart, how to process pain, how to hope and how to love others is essential in learning about how to live. This is what HEARTSMART is. It’s a powerful toolkit that helps us to live with emotional intelligence and self-mastery.

“Learning to live well means learning to love well and learning to live loved. You can’t love others until you love yourself and it’s hard to love yourself until you know you’re loved.”

Headteacher at Tarporley CE Primary School Kerry Forrester added: “We are all very excited about introducing the HEARTSMART way across our school as we all learn about the HEARTSMART high five!

“This is an amazing programme which follows five simple truths to develop what it means to be HEARTSMART.

“These five principles will help all of our children here at Tarporley CE be smart with their hearts, help us love ourselves and others, help us guard our heart and process how we feel.

“It’s a great way to help our children build resilience, self-esteem and active empathy for the world we live in.”