Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even though the clocks have gone back and the nights are drawing in the new reception class at Tarporley CE Primary School are all smiles as they embrace autumn and savour all it has to offer.

The school are fortunate enough to have both an allotment and an orchard in the grounds as well as a wooded area to explore. So since September the school have harvested their apples and made lots of apple crumbles which children enjoyed at home.

They have been busy digging up the potatoes in the allotment and used them alongside home grown onions to make tortilla de patatas and this week, vegetable soup, which was enjoyed in the wooded area served up in a pumpkin. Children then made tasty herby scones as an accompaniment.

The children discussed hibernation and made clay hedgehogs outdoors and then found cosy beds for them among the trees. They explored what happens to leaves at this time of year and made collages with them along with berries, fruits and seeds they found while out on a welly walk.

Teaching assistant Carole Palmer said: “At Tarporley CE Primary School we are not SAD we’re very happy! Remember autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”