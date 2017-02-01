Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music pupils have been playing the right tune in their latest exams.

Edsential pupils, who have entered the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) exams, all passed, with 50% of pupils gaining distinctions.

Five of the pupils were from Blacon High School, the first time in more than 10 years that the school has supported students in taking their ABRSM examinations.

Head of music Gemma McHale said: “I’m very proud of the Blacon High School pupils who have taken their first ABRSM exam, with thanks to Edsential.

“They were excellent ambassadors for the school and have worked extremely hard with the support of our wonderful peripatetic staff from the music service.

“This has been the first session of ABRSM exams from Blacon High School for over 10 years so we are very proud of our hardworking and committed pupils, we thank Edsential for the opportunity.”

The exams, at Ellesmere Port Music Centre, involved pupils from 10-16 undertaking examinations in woodwind, strings, brass and voice.

Head of Edsential’s Music Service Alison Corten said: “I would like to say a huge congratulations to all pupils who passed the ABRSM exams. All students worked very hard and it’s lovely being able to witness their progress.

“We intend to grow Ellesmere Port Music Centre to benefit pupils in Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester, and provide more opportunities for children and young people such as this one.”

ABRSM qualifications at Grades 6 to 8 can also provide students with extra UCAS (University and Colleges Admission Service) points which can be used as part of a university or college application in the UK.

Instrument tuition is provided by a team of qualified instrumentalists within schools and from music centres in Chester, Wallasey, Ellesmere Port, Hartford, Winsford, Weaverham and Woodchurch.