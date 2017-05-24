Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That will perform in Liverpool this Friday - hours after they postponed a concert in respect of the Manchester bombing victims.

After the horrific scenes that took place at Manchester Arena on Monday, the band announced they would not be performing their scheduled gig at the Liverpool Echo Arena last night (Tuesday).

They were due to play at the Manchester Arena on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but all these concerts have been postponed until further notice as police deal with the aftermath of the terror attack in which 22 people lost their lives.

This morning Take That released a statement saying the Liverpool gig would now be taking place on Friday (May 26).

"Last night’s postponed concert at Liverpool Arena has been rescheduled for this Friday 26th May," it read. "Original tickets remain valid or refunds available from point of purchase."