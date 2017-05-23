The video will start in 8 Cancel

Take That have said they will postpone their scheduled performance at the Liverpool Echo tonight, as a mark of respect to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

There had been much speculation over whether tonight's show would go ahead such a short time after the horrific events of last night but the band have now confirmed they have chosen to postpone the show.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they wrote:

"Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Fans have backed their decision, tweeting their support to the band after they made the announcement.

Manchester Arena, where Take That were due to play on Thursday, remains closed for the 'foreseeable future'.