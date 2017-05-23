Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Take That concerts that were scheduled to take place at Manchester Arena this week have been postponed, the venue have confirmed.

Hours after the band said they would be postponing tonight's gig at the Liverpool Echo Arena, a statement on Manchester Arena's Facebook page said they would also be rescheduling the band's Wonderland gigs which were set to take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It said: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled Take That concerts for Thursday 25, Friday 26, Saturday 27 at Manchester Arena have been postponed.

"Further details will be released as soon as possible."

Fans rushed to say they understood the move, describing it as 'a sad situation'.

Claire Percival wrote: "Thank you Manchester arena and Take That, such a sad situation, completely understand xxxx"

While Tracy Barclay-Smith said: "It's only right..my heart is breaking for the families of the people affected by last nights events."

Manchester Arena is said to be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, 70s chart-toppers Blondie have cancelled a gig tonight at the Hackney Round Chapel in London, out of respect for the victims.

And Ariana Grande, whose concert the victims were attending last night, has suspended her tour for the time being - she was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday, and in Belgium, Poland, Switzerland and Germany.