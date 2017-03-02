Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charges have been brought against 11 suspected members of a drug ring who allegedly peddled Class A substances into Cheshire.

Police carried out dawn raids on addresses in Merseyside on February 28.

Cheshire Constabulary said the strikes marked the culmination of an eight-month investigation under Operation Impact.

They also raided an address in Hampshire.

After being taken into custody 10 men and one woman were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Thomas Williams, 30, of Saxonia Road, Liverpool, faces additional charges of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and possession of a shotgun when banned.

Christopher Campbell, 40, of Arkles Lane, Gary Jones, 34, of East Quay, and Andrew O’Callaghan, 37, of Bedford Road, all from Liverpool stand accused.

Nathan Agatha, 25, of October Road, Jamie Byrne, 36, of Meade Road, both Liverpool, and Sarah Haldon, 22, of Priory Gardens in St Helens were also charged.

Ian McDonald, 30, Lee Sopa, 43, of HMP Altcourse, and Liam Astle, 22, of HMP Swinfen Hall all face similar counts.

James Jeffries, 30, of Baybridge Road, Havant, was arrested and charged after the related raid in Hampshire.

They all appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on March 1.

Two women from Liverpool, 32 and 31, have since been bailed.