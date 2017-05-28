Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An NHS surgeon has put his work in an operating theatre behind him to open a new aesthetics clinic in Chester .

Dr Glyn Estebanez, of Lache Lane , has worked in the nation’s hospitals in trauma care, operating on dozens of patients, performing amputations and repairing severe injury on a daily basis.

Glyn has now taken his expertise and experience to enable him to enhance faces across the city.

He launched Prima Aesthetics earlier this spring, in Kings Buildings, on King Street which offers botox and filler treatments.

Glyn said: “My job was about repair in hospital - fixing and mending after things went wrong.

“Every day was an eye opener and you saw some pretty horrific incidents pass through the unit and through theatre.

“But with that experience and with my training, I think the world of aesthetics needs more people who have medically trained and understand tissue make up, to really get the best results.”

Glyn’s practice now offers a small range of treatments to clients from across the borough including some high profile customers whom want to keep their beauty secrets at bay.

“The industry has been very underground for a long time and we certainly make sure that we keep clients confidentiality completely secure,” added Glyn.

“What I can ensure, that with my medical background that every enhancement is just that - an enhancement.

“You won’t exit my clinic with a completely different face - just a face that looks refreshed and revived with my work.”

Treatments last for up to three months for botox and up 12 months for fillers, and start from just £150.