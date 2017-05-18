The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mums have shown their support for the Countess of Chester Hospital in light of a police investigation into neonatal deaths.

Staff have been praised for their ‘amazing’ and ‘brilliant’ care to mothers.

Cheshire Constabulary said the probe was in relation to a ‘greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected between June 2015-16’.

There was also sympathy for the families who had lost a child and the ‘significant impact’ the investigation will have.

Outside the Women and Children’s Building on Thursday (May 18), an expectant mum backed the unit.

She said: “I had my first two at the Countess and will be having my next one there too.

“The care has always been brilliant.”

There were also supportive comments on the Chronicle’s Facebook page.

Alison Reynolds posted: “I had both my boys at the Countess the first who was five weeks early.

“I can honestly say that I received amazing care and was informed on everything that was happening.

“Couldn’t fault the way myself and my boys were treated. Hope this matter gets resolved as quickly as possible for all those involved.”

(Photo: Mike Fuller)

It was the Countess Foundation Trust itself which contacted the police to express their concerns.

Joanne Jones said: “I had all three of my children at the Countess, and the care given to all of us was excellent.

“All three of my children needed support either by NICU or other doctors and we are extremely grateful for the care we received. Without them none of my children would be here today!!

Tray Young added: “I honestly can not fault any doctors midwives nurses etc they all bend over backwards and did an amazing job with both my girls. Staffing levels is the problem here not the staff!”

Cheshire Police said the investigation was in its ‘very early stages’.

It will focus on eight baby deaths within the 12-month period.

A further seven deaths and six non-fatal collapses, where the patient’s breathing suddenly deteriorates, will be reviewed.

A Countess of Chester Hospital statement said: “The Trust and its doctors have continuing concerns about the unexplained deaths and are very keen to understand that everything possible has been done to help determine the causes of death in our neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

“As a hospital we have taken the clinical review as far as we can.

“We have now asked for the input of Cheshire police to seek assurances that enable us to rule out unnatural causes of death.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.