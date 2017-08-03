Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of children from across the region got to meet some of their favourite superhero characters at a special event at Broughton Shopping Park.

The ‘Meet the Superheroes’ family day saw children of all ages get to meet and have their photos with Spiderman, Batman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman, Supergirl and more on July 15.

The event was organised by Chester-based charity Children Today, which provides much-needed funds for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities and has raised more than £1,000 for the charity – with more donations still coming in from the retailers at Broughton.

(Image: ©Ginger Pixie Photography)

Regional fundraising manager Paula Hanford said: “The children were so thrilled to meet their favourite characters – lots of the children even came dressed as their favourite superhero which was great to see!”

Many of the retailers at Broughton, including Toys R Us, Sports Direct, WHSmith and more, also donated prizes to the charity tombola which proved very popular on the day.

Paula added: “We’ve been astounded by everyone’s generosity in supporting our charity on the day and would like to thank everyone who helped make this event such a success.”

(Image: ©Ginger Pixie Photography)

Children Today provides funding for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities under the age of 25 across the UK but receives no government funding so is reliant on voluntary donations to keep providing these grants and making a positive impact to the lives of children.

If you know a child that needs funding for a specialised piece of equipment or would like to donate to Children Today’s work, call on 01244 335622.