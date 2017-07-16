Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The summer sunshine shone on an annual event to raise funds for the next production of the Chester Mystery Plays, which will be performed in the nave of Chester Cathedral next year.

A salmon lunch was held in the gardens of Crewe Hill by kind permission of Michael and Inger Trevor-Barnston.

(Image: UGC)

Michael and Inger have hosted this fundraising event for the quinquennial Chester Mystery Plays for a number of years and music was provided by the Farndon Brass Band.

Chairman of Chester Mystery Plays Jo Sykes said: “The music from the band created a delightful atmosphere throughout the afternoon. The grounds and gardens were looking wonderful and after lunch guests were treated to a full tour by Michael and introduced to the newest residents of Crewe Hill - the peacocks!”

(Image: UGC)

Chester Mystery Plays will be performed from June 27-July 14 in the nave of Chester Cathedral.

Tickets are already on sale from the Cathedral Box Office 01244 500959 or online at chestermysteryplays.com.