The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Getting a Subway will leave you considerably out of pocket from now on.

The fast food sandwich chain which has more than four branches in Chester, yesterday started charging 20% VAT for heating up - or toasting - your sandwich.

And if you want to eat in - you'll have to fork out for the privilege.

Subway staff say the increase has been brought in by the company in response to government VAT rules, which mean hot food can be taxed, but cold products cannot.

Some employees have been giving away free cookies to anyone who's complained.

A spokesman for Subway told our sister paper The Coventry Telegraph : "VAT is applied to most types of food that restaurants serve to eat-in, and also any food that is heated or toasted.

"We have always charged VAT on our products, in accordance with the law.

"We have just restructured our menu to show the VAT element separately, to ensure that you get the best deal on your salad or sub.

"This additional VAT charge does not go to us as a business but is passed straight on to HMRC."

But, regardless, some customers remain unhappy.

One customer on HotUKDeals said: "Just saw a sign in my local Subway saying they'll shortly start charging 20% VAT if you ask for your sandwich to be heated up.

"Has there been a recent change in VAT law I'm not aware or are Subway just taking the ****?"