Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Danish homeware store known as the ‘small IKEA’ opens its doors in Chester this week.

Søstrene Grene officially opens in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre at 10am on Friday (October 20) and to celebrate, the first 100 customers through the door will receive an exclusive goodie bag filled with a selection of the store’s products.

The retailer specialises in home accessories, soft furnishings and small furniture items, as well as DIY products and stylish ceramics, and prices range from 10p to £60.

Søstrene Grene’s Chester store is only the second in England after Nottingham, which opened earlier this year, and Jonathan Cooper, joint venture partner for both stores, said Chester was ‘crying out’ for a store like it.

“The response to the Chester store has been completely overwhelming,” he said. “It’s quite clear that the city has been crying out for a contemporary interiors store like Søstrene Grene.

"We couldn’t be more excited to officially open the store and thought we would treat the first 100 customers to goodie bags as our way of saying a special Scandi thank you.”

The Danish brand has been expanding heavily throughout Europe and Japan in recent years and since it was founded in Aarhus, Denmark, in 1973, the chain has grown to more than 150 stores across 12 countries.

Each store is designed to give customers a break from their busy everyday lives as they search the shelves for new and exciting finds under a relaxed, subdued lighting and backdrop of classical music.

The brand revolves around the story of the characters Anna and Clara Grene – two aging sisters who diligently work to create slight, bright differences to everyday life.

Søstrene Grene opens in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre at 10am on Friday, October 20.