A stylish new restaurant on the outskirts of Chester is aiming to bring its customers the finest dining and drinking experience in the county.

Allium by Mark Ellis, located where the former village shop was on Tattenhall High Street, is the brainchild of acclaimed chef Mark Ellis, former head chef at Peckforton Castle, who says his restaurant is an expression of his background and culinary aspirations.

His fashionable menu boasts 30 varieties of gin and modern food that has been given an old school twist.

Guests can spend the night if they choose - in one of the five luxury rooms, and the venue is also available for bespoke private events, large parties and formal functions.

Mark, who has previously worked for chefs including Simon Radley and Gordon Ramsay and appeared on BBC2’s Great British Menu, said it was exciting to bring his vision for exciting and interesting food and drink to Tattenhall.

“Our dishes use a blend of modern cutting edge techniques mixed with classic old school processes to produce an outstanding plate of food that will delight your taste buds,” he said.

“Customers can expect incredible imaginative food pair with great drinks and service.

"We are child and dog friendly and our restaurant is open for service five days a week from Wednesday until Sunday, serving a light lunch menu that makes use of the bountiful produce on our doorstep and is rooted in classic dishes with a modern twist.”

Mark added: “We also serve afternoon tea with a selection of delicious handmade scones, cakes and pastries and offer nearly 30 different varieties of gin which Garry, our renowned sommelier, has paired into a perfect serve.

"Garry has also sourced a diverse range of locally produced craft beers which change on a fortnightly basis.”

Allium by Mark Ellis is open now.