Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 323-bed student housing scheme has been approved on a Chester bus depot site despite concerns about its large size, design and fears raised by the local councillor.

Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee approved the plan by Liverpool Road Chester Limited, a subsidiary of Watkin Jones, to build on the current Stagecoach depot site in Liverpool Road, Chester.

The bus company has lodged a parallel planning application for a replacement depot on part of Chester FC’s car park, in Sovereign Way, with a decision awaited.

Ward member Richard Beacham (Lab, Newton) had asked for the contentious student housing component to be decided by Tuesday’s planning committee (November 7) because he felt the design was not of high quality, was too big and the height would alter views from surrounding properties.

He told the committee: “I’m speaking today as the local councillor for Newton and also someone who shares the concerns of other Chester residents who worry that speculative developers are fighting for a share of an already saturated market in student housing in our city.

“My biggest concern is that developers are using vital land that would be better used to tackle the serious problem of a lack of suitable housing for families and young people looking to take the first step away from the family home.”

In reference to all the other student blocks built or being built in the neighbourhood, he asked: “When is enough, enough?”

Watkin Jones planning director Iain Smith said Stagecoach would be relocating to a ‘more appropriate location’ in the city. The company’s management arm Fresh Student Living, which already runs student schemes at Abbeygate, Tramways and The Towpath, would manage the complex.

He said there remained ‘considerable demand for student places and accommodation’.

Committee member Cllr Jill Houlbrook (Con, Upton) accepted the existing site was ‘a bit of an eyesore’ so a new development was welcome in principle.

But she commented: “I’m not totally sure this isn’t the right place for student accommodation but I think I am pretty sure that probably not this actual design. I think it’s quite overbearing."

(Image: Rob Stratford)

Cllr Peter Rooney (Lab, Ledsham and Manor) put forward another view.

He said: “This time, I quite like it. It does seem to fit in with the roof line of the rest of the block down there. It’s not hideous, it’s not beautiful, but it’s a lot better than a lot of the schemes we’ve seen lately and I think just outside the city centre is the perfect place to actually put a new student block.”

Cllr Norman Wright (Con, Marbury) agreed: “I would have thought residents would welcome this. It’s better than a load of buses starting up in a morning – all the smoke and everything – and it’s not just in a morning, it’s throughout the evening as well. I agree with Cllr Rooney, it's good for Chester.”

The plans, which had been recommended for approval by the council planning officer, were granted consent by seven votes to three.