Struggling Chester market traders are fearful as the council seeks a huge rent hike within a proposed new market hall without knowing how well it will fare in the middle of a building site.

Butcher Dave Joinson can’t understand how Cheshire West and Chester Council can justify raising his £7,800 annual rent to £20,000 when footfall at the new market within the £300m Northgate Development is a complete unknown.

Even the future of the whole Northgate scheme is in doubt as the council recently agreed to risk up to £57m council taxpayers’ money because no outside investors have come forward.

Failure would be a disaster for market traders who are already struggling after bus services were moved from outside their front door to free up space for Northgate, causing a slump in business. But even if the first phase is funded, the new market hall could be at the centre of a construction site for years.

Mr Joinson suggests all market traders boycott the new leases by refusing sign up by the December deadline.

Relaying what he told the council, he said: “They’ve moved the bus station, which is massive. We’ve lost 25% of our customers in that market since you moved the bus station. It wasn’t great any way. What you’re saying to me is that you’re going to increase my turnover by 150%, that’s what they’ve got to do to justify the rent. How can they? They can’t. They’re pulling these rents out of the sky.

“To be honest, I think 29 years’ service to this market and this council – never missed a payment in rent – I’ve had some good times and I’ve had some bad times, it’s disgraceful how they’re treating us. I think it’s very poor, very badly handled.”

He recently took over the council lease from Philip Salt & Co butchers in Boughton which attracts an annual rent of £10,800 for what is ‘a really busy shop’ compared with £20,000 for the new market stall.

Mr Joinson, who accuses the council of ‘bullying’ behaviour, added: “I said ‘How can you justify a market stall compared to that?’ and do you know what his words to me were? ‘Why don’t you move to your shop then?’.”

Fellow butcher Geoff Hughes would see his rent double from just under £8,000 to almost £16,000. But top of his agenda is survival in the here and now.

He appreciates the marketing and new signage installed by the council as well as a parking offer, but added: “If the trade carries on as it is, there won’t be anybody to go into a new market. We’ve expressed that to them.”

Mr Hughes suggests the same rent as now for the initial phase of the new market until it takes off and half rent for the time-being to ensure businesses can continue.

“They are guaranteeing us footfall which you can’t because you don’t know,” he added.

Fellow butcher Mark Johns, who has been in the market 44 years, would see his rent increase from £10-11,000 now to £31,000 in the new market.

He said: “We would expect a rent increase but it should be commensurate with the new building and what we can expect in terms of footfall. There’s no guarantees at all. The new market may be built but around it is going to be a building site.”

Mark, who believes Chester market traders need financial support right now, insists: “We are trying to remain upbeat and positive. I think it’s important we don’t come across as whingeing old market traders. I think we’re justifiable in our concerns but it’s the citizens of Chester that support us and we don’t want to lose the goodwill of the citizens of this city.”

Ian Hall has worked on different stalls over the years but has just taken over the fruit and veg pitch previously occupied by Alan Hallmark who decided to quit as he would be due to retire by the time the new market is up and running.

Ian, whose wife also runs the fancy dress store opposite, said: “I’ve had great feedback and I’m doing all right. I’m making a living at the moment. It’s difficult for me to make a living because the bus station has already gone. And it’s not a great time for me because soft fruits like strawberries aren’t out and I’m having to graft.”

But he has ideas to expand the range by selling plants and smoothies, to break-even on fruit coming to the end of its shelf life and reduce waste.

Ian hasn’t discussed future rent levels, but added: “Nothing’s been fixed yet. But I will be perfectly honest, when it goes over to the new market, with the margins that are in this game, it’s going to be difficult for me, very difficult.

Councillor Brian Clarke , cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, responded to concerns.

He said in a statement: “Most of Chester Market traders have now had one-to one meetings with the council to discuss their requirements for a future stall in the new market planned for Chester Northgate.

“Chester Market rents haven’t increased for a number of years and as the new market opens they will be adjusted to be comparable to the costs of the other markets across the borough. For most of the traders, rents will be on average £23 per day for a 10sq metres stall or an average £142 per week. This rent will still be less than the national average.

“Traders have discussed new stall allocations, some are asking for larger spaces than they have at present and some are asking for less. The new rent will also reflect the new spacious and convenient building within a prime shopping location.

“Traders will have time to consider the increased rents though as they won’t start until the new market opens, following which traders will then continue with their existing rents for a further six months.

“Many traders with protected leases will also be offered compensation for the surrender of their existing leases once the old market closes. Payments will be based on the time a trader has held the lease but as an example, a trader with a protected lease held for over 14 years and a stall rateable value of £4,000 will get a payment of £8,000 if they don’t wish to move to the new market. The same trader moving into the new market would receive an enhanced payment of £12,000 offset against future rent.

“New documents will be supplied in the New Year; a new draft lease, agreement to lease and an agreement to surrender the existing lease. Any decisions taken can also be changed; traders will be able to change their minds about moving into the new market six months before the new building opens.

“Chester Market is still open and trading as normal with new stalls opening and will continue to do so until the day it moves to its new premises in possibly two years.”