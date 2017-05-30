Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 60 stroke survivors and Chester residents raised almost £1,600 for the Stroke Association by taking part in the charity’s Step out for Stroke walk in Grosvenor Park, Chester, on Saturday, May 20.

The day also included lots of family-friendly activities including performances from PhilsHarmonics adult and youth choirs and a warm up for all involved.

Community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association Laura McMullin said: “The local community really helped us to make this an event to remember and we’re delighted with the turnout and amount raised. It was a great atmosphere, despite the rain which definitely didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits, and we’re very grateful to everyone for their support.

“Our Step Out for Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part and some truly inspirational people took their first steps since their stroke. Everyone who took part has helped to raise vital funds for people affected by stroke.”

To find out more about Step Out for Stroke visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout.