Public transport across the region will be hit by a wave of strikes this week.

The action will affect bus and rail passengers travelling to, from and within the Liverpool City Region who are urged to plan ahead and check before they set off.

Strike action is due to affect Arriva bus services today (Monday, November 6) and again on Wednesday (November 8) – the same day as RMT workers walk out on Merseyrail and Northern Rail in a dispute over a proposal to bring in driver-only trains.

Arriva drivers, who are in dispute over pay, are also set to strike on the next THREE Mondays in November.

Bus services by other operators including Stagecoach are due to run as normal.

Unite and the GMB say their members are simply striking for a ‘fair deal’ on pay.

Last week Unite’s John Boughton said no talks had been held since the last strike on October 30 and added: “The silence from the company has been deafening.”

Phil Stone, regional managing director for Arriva North West, said: “We would like to reassure customers that we will continue to do all we can to resolve the situation and wholeheartedly apologise for the inconvenience that this will cause. We want to also remind them to continue to check their routes before they travel.”

Meanwhile, members of the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) union are challenging Merseyrail over its plans to remove on-board guards from its trains.

Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde, managing director at Merseyrail , commented: “While yet another strike is one too many for customers, we are pleased that over the forthcoming day of industrial action, we will be able to run more trains than on previous strike days.

“For the first time, we will be in a position to service the Kirkby line, and will also be running trains to and from Liverpool South Parkway.

"But, as unions are also holding a bus strike that day, demand for trains is likely to be even higher. We strongly urge passengers to check our website and social media feeds before travelling and allow plenty of time for their journeys.”

Key advice for everyone in the city region is:

■ Stick to public transport wherever possible to reduce congestion

■ Consider if your journey is essential

■ Avoid peak times, especially if travelling by car and consider car sharing.

■ Leave more time for your journey

For the latest on Arriva services follow Arriva on Twitter on @arrivanorthwest and the ‘Arriva North West’ Facebook page or call customer services on 0344 800 44 11. And for the latest on Merseyrail services visit the website or follow @Merseyrail on Twitter. You can also call 0151 555 1111.