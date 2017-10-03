Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is severe disruption across the Merseyrail network today (October 3) and Thursday (October 5) because of strike action.

The Rail and Maritime Transport union is involved in a bitter row with Merseyrail over its plans to remove on-board guards from its trains.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the Merseyrail website and Twitter feed before travelling as it is possible timetables will change prior to, as well as during, strike action.

Meanwhile, passengers who travel with Northern are also advised to check before they travel as Northern is planning to run limited services between 7am and 7pm on October 3 and 5.

On the Wirral line, which usually connects Chester and Liverpool, trains will start at Hooton and terminate at James Street and not call at Eastham Rake or Bromborough Rake. Trains will be at 16 minutes and 46 minutes past the hour until 11.16 when there will be a complete break in service until the next train at 14.46. The last train will be at 17.46.

In the other direction, trains will run between James Street, Liverpool, and Hooton again with no stops at Bromborough Rake or Eastham Rake. Trains will be at 16 minutes and 46 minutes past the hour until 11.16 when there will be a complete break in service with the next train at 14.16. The last train will be at 18.16.

Key advice for everyone in the city region is:

■ If you’re a rail user, plan your journey in advance based on current information available, but be prepared to adapt

■ Railway stations are likely to be busier as a result of reduced rail services so get there early

■ If you’re not a rail user, you’re still likely to be affected as people find alternative ways to travel so leave longer for your journey and avoid travelling at peak times

■ Travelling by bus may be a good alternative

■ Mersey Ferries may be a good alternative if you’re travelling cross river - cyclists can use valid cross river tickets

■ Speak to your employer about whether there is any flexibility in working times or the possibility of working from home

For the latest on Merseyrail services, click here or follow @Merseyrail on Twitter. You can also call 0151 555 1111.